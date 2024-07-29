(Hightext Verlag)
(Bild: Sebastian Halm/Midjourney)
Content und GenAI

SEO vs KI vs Google: Wenn das KI-Plagiat besser rankt als Originale

29.07.2024 - Tut es oft. Wird auch so bleiben. Was das für SEO heißt und was zu tun ist.
von Sebastian Halm

TL;DR
Google widerspricht sich, wenn weichgespülte GenAI gut rankt, bevorzugt aber weiter guten Content - egal ob vom Menschen oder der KI.
Das Magazin Wired zur Homepage dieses Unternehmens Relation Browser hat unlängst angefasst festgestellt, dass bei Google einer seiner Original-Artikel schlechter rankt als KI-Plagiate des exakt gleichen Artikels. Dasselbe Phänomen haben andere Magazine bereits vorher beobachtet und an Google berichtet. Wired schreibt über die Bemühungen der Suchmaschine, KI zugunsten von organischem Content in den Rankings abzuwerten.

"As reported by 404 Media in January, AI-powered articles appeared multiple times for basic queries at the beginning of the year in Google News results. Two months later, Google announced significant changes to its algorithm and new spam policies, as an attempt to improve the search results. And by the end of April, Google shared that the major adjustments to remove unhelpful results from its search engine ranking system were finished. "As of April 19, we've completed the rollout of these changes. You'll now see 45 percent less low-quality, unoriginal content in search results versus the 40 percent improvement we expected across this work," wrote Elizabeth Tucker, a director of product management at Google, in a blog post. Despite the changes, spammy content created with the help of AI remains an ongoing, prevalent issue for Google News."

Kernaussage: Im Januar ließ sich nicht mehr übersehen, dass KI-Plagiate ein Problem in den Suchergebnisseiten sind. Zwei Monate später schmeißt Google mit zwei Prozentzahlen um sich, die

